PUBLIC NOTICE PROPOSED 38 METRE TALL SELF-SUPPORT TOWER FOR COASTAL RADAR & VHF MARINE COMMUNICATIONS

PROPOSED STRUCTURE: As part of the public consultation process required by Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) is inviting the public to comment on a proposed marine telecommunications site that includes a 38 metre tall self-support tower on Provincial Crown Land. The site is on a remote mountain top on Calvert Island, 868 m above sea level, and allows the CCG to increase marine and environmental safety in marine areas around Cape Caution, Fitz Hugh Sound, Fisher Channel and Queen Charlotte Sound. This installation is part of the Federal Government’s Oceans Protection Plan.

COORDINATES: 51°32’39.4”N 127°56’54.3”W

ANY PERSON may comment by close of business day on 31 May, 2023, with respect to this matter.

CCG CONTACT: Further information can be obtained by contacting: D’Arcy Grant, P.Eng

Canadian Coast Guard

Email: darcy.grant@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Map Source: Google