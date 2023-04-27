Notice of Proposed Telecommunications Facility or Tower Logo

April 27, 2023

PROPOSED 38 METRE TALL SELF-SUPPORT TOWER FOR COASTAL RADAR & VHF MARINE COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC NOTICE

PROPOSED 38 METRE TALL SELF-SUPPORT TOWER FOR

COASTAL RADAR & VHF MARINE COMMUNICATIONS

PROPOSED STRUCTURE: As part of the public consultation process required by Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) is inviting the public to comment on a proposed marine telecommunications site that includes a 38 metre tall self-support tower on Provincial Crown Land. The site is on a remote mountain top on Calvert Island, 868 m above sea level, and allows the CCG to increase marine and environmental safety in marine areas around Cape Caution, Fitz Hugh Sound, Fisher Channel and Queen Charlotte Sound. This installation is part of the Federal Government’s Oceans Protection Plan.

COORDINATES: 51°32’39.4”N 127°56’54.3”W

ANY PERSON may comment by close of business day on 31 May, 2023, with respect to this matter.

CCG CONTACT: Further information can be obtained by contacting: D’Arcy Grant, P.Eng

Canadian Coast Guard

Email: darcy.grant@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Map Source: Google

Map 1

Just Posted

Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)
VIDEO: Gusty winds, downed power line sparks wildfire at Riske Creek west of Williams Lake

(RCMP logo)
RCMP continue to investigate fatal single vehicle crash in Williams Lake April 23

During the height of the rising waters in 2021, the Similkameen River came close to touching the underside of the White Bridge near Keremeos. A high streamflow advisory has now been issued for several regions of the province. (Black Press file photo)
Province issues high streamflow advisory for Southern Interior

(RCMP logo)
Mounties seize drugs, cash, weapons at Slumber Lodge in Williams Lake