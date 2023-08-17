Notice of Proposed TELUS Telecommunications Facility.
Description: As part of the public consultation process required by the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), TELUS Communications Inc. is inviting the public to comment on a replacement telecommunications facility. TELUS proposes to replace an existing 16.0 metre wood pole wireless communications installation with a new 27.0 metre self-support triangular steel structure and ancillary radio equipment (at the same property) in order to provide improve wireless data and voice communication services to Bella Coola and the surrounding area.
Proposed Tower Location: TELUS Central Office – 627 Cliff Street, BC (PID: 006-153-178)
Coordinates: Latitude: N 52.371691°, Longitude: W 126.755211°
You are invited to a Public Information Meeting (drop in format):
Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Time: 5:30pm – 7:00pm
Location: CE Hall in the Basement of the Emmanuel United Church
650 Cliff Street, Bella Coola, BC V0T 1C0 (Go Around the Back of the Building)
Location Map
For More Information:
Tawny Verigin
c/o Cypress Land Services Inc.
Agents to TELUS
Suite 1051, 409 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2
telephone: 1-855-301-1520
e:publicconsultation@cypresslandservices.com
The public is welcome to comment on the proposal by the end of the business day on September 11, 2023, with respect to this matter.
TELUS SiteL BC1158