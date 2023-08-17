Notice of Proposed TELUS Telecommunications Facility.

Description: As part of the public consultation process required by the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), TELUS Communications Inc. is inviting the public to comment on a replacement telecommunications facility. TELUS proposes to replace an existing 16.0 metre wood pole wireless communications installation with a new 27.0 metre self-support triangular steel structure and ancillary radio equipment (at the same property) in order to provide improve wireless data and voice communication services to Bella Coola and the surrounding area.

Proposed Tower Location: TELUS Central Office – 627 Cliff Street, BC (PID: 006-153-178)

Coordinates: Latitude: N 52.371691°, Longitude: W 126.755211°

You are invited to a Public Information Meeting (drop in format):

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Time: 5:30pm – 7:00pm

Location: CE Hall in the Basement of the Emmanuel United Church

650 Cliff Street, Bella Coola, BC V0T 1C0 (Go Around the Back of the Building)

Location Map

For More Information:

Tawny Verigin

c/o Cypress Land Services Inc.

Agents to TELUS

Suite 1051, 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

telephone: 1-855-301-1520

e:publicconsultation@cypresslandservices.com

The public is welcome to comment on the proposal by the end of the business day on September 11, 2023, with respect to this matter.

TELUS SiteL BC1158