Notice of Proposed Telecommunications Facility or Tower Logo

August 17, 2023

Notice of Proposed TELUS Telecommunications Facility

Notice of Proposed TELUS Telecommunications Facility.

Description: As part of the public consultation process required by the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), TELUS Communications Inc. is inviting the public to comment on a replacement telecommunications facility. TELUS proposes to replace an existing 16.0 metre wood pole wireless communications installation with a new 27.0 metre self-support triangular steel structure and ancillary radio equipment (at the same property) in order to provide improve wireless data and voice communication services to Bella Coola and the surrounding area.

Proposed Tower Location: TELUS Central Office – 627 Cliff Street, BC (PID: 006-153-178)

Coordinates: Latitude: N 52.371691°, Longitude: W 126.755211°

You are invited to a Public Information Meeting (drop in format):

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Time: 5:30pm – 7:00pm

Location: CE Hall in the Basement of the Emmanuel United Church

650 Cliff Street, Bella Coola, BC V0T 1C0 (Go Around the Back of the Building)

Location Map

Map 1 English

For More Information:

Tawny Verigin

c/o Cypress Land Services Inc.

Agents to TELUS

Suite 1051, 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

telephone: 1-855-301-1520

e:publicconsultation@cypresslandservices.com

The public is welcome to comment on the proposal by the end of the business day on September 11, 2023, with respect to this matter.

TELUS SiteL BC1158

Just Posted

Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market ordered a large shipment of cantaloupe, only for it to arrive undersized. The market is giving away the fruit for free and asks the community to consider donating to food banks and others in need. (Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market/Facebook)
Size matters: Ashcroft ranch giving away 50,000 pounds of wrong-size fruit

BC Highway Patrol Williams Lake is investigating a fatal collision Aug. 9 on Highway 20. (File image)
RCMP investigating Highway 20 collision that claimed life of Williams Lake woman

Tilly, the very lucky, very injured kitten was discovered in Quesnel by kind residents who got her to the SPCA for significant medical attention. (Photo by SPCA)
Alone, severely hurt kitten rescued by Good Samaritan in Quesnel

BC Highway Patrol found a loaded suspected firearm during a traffic stop south of Williams Lake on Aug. 3. (BC Highway Patrol photo)
Woman facing firearm, drug charges after traffic stop south of Williams Lake Aug. 3