A man from Washington State had his car impounded after he was caught driving 262 km/h on the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday, May 7. (BC Highway Patrol)

A man from Washington State had his car impounded after he was caught driving 262 km/h on the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday, May 7. (BC Highway Patrol)

Zoom zoom: Washington man facing charges after going 262 km/h on Coquihalla

The man in his 50’s had his car impounded around 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7

A Washington man tried to be Lightning McQueen on the Coquihalla Highway, but wasn’t able to cross the finish line.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, a member of the BC Highway Patrol doing speed enforcement on the highway’s northbound lanes between Hope and Merritt caught a man from Washington driving an astounding 262 kilometres per hour. He was driving a red Alfa Romeo Giulia.

He was caught 22 kilometres south of Merritt, where the speed limit is 120 km/h. If he continued at the speed he was going, he was only five minutes away from town.

The man is facing charges and is summoned to appear in provincial court next month. His car was impounded.

“May is High Risk Driving Awareness month in British Columbia, and officers of BC Highway Patrol – Central are focusing their enforcement on dangerous driving behaviour on our highways,” said Cpl. Jean-Rene Michaud. “It isn’t worth someone’s life, or injury to anybody just to get to your destination sooner. We would like to remind motorists to be patient, drive safely, and obey the posted speed limits.”

READ MORE: Concerns over missing Kelowna man with medical condition

READ MORE: Cranky Kelowna: One of Canada’s unhappiest cities

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carsCoquihalla HighwayHighway 5KelownaOkanaganspeed limits

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
1 dead, another injured after getting hit by Airbus helicopter at B.C. airport

Just Posted

Mud and debris outside the Cache Creek fire hall on May 6, 2023, including ther remains of a wrecked Hesco basket (centre) that was set up to try to protect the hall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
UPDATE: Dozens of Cache Creek properties on evacuation order as Bonaparte River rises

Secwepemc storyteller Kenthen Thomas is one of the main speakers at Medicine Stories taking place in Williams Lake on May 17 and 18. (Barbara Roden - Black Press Media)
Indigenous and holistic trauma healing Medicine Stories forum May 17, 18 in Williams Lake

A category 2 fire prohibition goes into effect across the entire Cariboo Fire Centre region beginning Thursday, May 11 at noon. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Category 2 open fire prohibition effective noon May 11 for Cariboo Fire Centre region

The Fraser River on May 6, taken from the Sheep Creek Bridge along Highway 20. (Photo submitted)
High streamflow advisories/flood watches continue for north-central Cariboo

Pop-up banner image