A person uses a shovel to clear snow from around a parked vehicle as snow falls in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Weather alerts blanket most of British Columbia, Yukon and a large portion of Alberta as a bitterly cold system sweeps across those regions and another round of snow threatens southern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A person uses a shovel to clear snow from around a parked vehicle as snow falls in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Weather alerts blanket most of British Columbia, Yukon and a large portion of Alberta as a bitterly cold system sweeps across those regions and another round of snow threatens southern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Yukon wind chill below -50 C, more snow for southern B.C., as frigid system hits

Weather office predicts frigid conditions are expected to last much of the week

Weather alerts blanket most of British Columbia, Yukon and a large portion of Alberta as a bitterly cold system sweeps across those regions and another round of snow threatens southern B.C.

Environment Canada says the unseasonably cold temperatures will bring wind chill values in parts of B.C. and Alberta to near or below — 40 C, while it could feel as cold as -54 C overnight in northern Yukon.

The weather office predicts frigid conditions are expected to last for much of the week.

Southern B.C., is still recovering from a Sunday snowfall that dumped anywhere from five to 30 centimetres across the Lower Mainland, leaving many key roads and bridges slick and ice covered.

Additional snowfall warnings now blanket Vancouver Island, the inner south coast including Metro Vancouver and southern Okanagan.

A further 10 to 15 centimetres is expected by early Tuesday, with even more forecast for mountain passes east of Vancouver and on the Malahat Highway north of Victoria.

RELATED: Wind chill drops to -40 C in central B.C., winter tires needed on Lower Mainland

Severe weather

Previous story
‘Perfect storm’ of inflation, high prices driving more into homelessness: advocates
Next story
Secretary for Emergency Preparedness Jennifer Rice supports State of Emergency in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

A water outflow pipe from Shawatlans Lake, near the Woodworth Dam project on Oct. 15, for which the provincial government invested $10 million dollars on the infrastructure for water to Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Secretary for Emergency Preparedness Jennifer Rice supports State of Emergency in Prince Rupert

Max William captured a pictured of his thermometer at Chilanko Forks, in the Chilcotin Dec. 19 at 4 a.m. (Max William photo)
Temperatures plunge in Chilcotin, -47C at Puntzi Mountain

Members of the SAMS cross-country running team Eli Hall, Aubrey Pelletier, Morgan Boileau, Tristen Sellars and coach Alex Boileau were in Victoria for the provincials. (Photo submitted)
SAMS cross-country (XC) running athletes see successes

An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Cariboo Chilcotin, including the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Extreme cold warning issued for Cariboo Chilcotin, -40C wind chill and lower expected