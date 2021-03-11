Young woman faces mutliple charges stemming from 2019 fatal crash near Williams Lake

  • Mar. 11, 2021 12:30 p.m.
  • News
Photographs, cards, flowers and a cross mark the location along Highway 20 where a single vehicle crash Oct. 19, 2019 claimed the lives of two Williams Lake teens and injured three others. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Photographs, cards, flowers and a cross mark the location along Highway 20 where a single vehicle crash Oct. 19, 2019 claimed the lives of two Williams Lake teens and injured three others. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Dallas Margret Judd-Rekunyk of Williams Lake faces 15 charges related to impaired operation and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and bodily harm. The charges stem from a single vehicle motor incident Oct. 19, 2019. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Dallas Margret Judd-Rekunyk of Williams Lake faces 15 charges related to impaired operation and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and bodily harm. The charges stem from a single vehicle motor incident Oct. 19, 2019. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A 19-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a vehicle crash that resulted in the death of two teenagers in October 2019 near Williams Lake.

Dallas Margret Judd-Rekunyk of Williams Lake faces 15 charges related to impaired operation and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and bodily harm.

The charges stem from Oct. 19, 2019, when Williams Lake RCMP and emergency personnel responded to a report of single vehicle crash at 3:38 a.m. on Highway 20 about 15 kilometres west of the city. When they arrived they discovered a GMC pickup had left the road and rolled onto its roof.

Autumn Weir, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene and four other occupants were taken to the hospital, one with critical injuries.

Two days later on Monday, Oct. 21, Faith Liberty Unger, 19, died in the hospital.

At the time of the incident, RCMP. Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, district advisory NCO said it was believed alcohol was involved.

Judd-Rekunyk made her first court appearance on Dec. 16, 2020 and subsequently on Jan. 21, Feb. 23 and March 3 for an arraignment hearing.

She was scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday, March 10, to fix a date for trial.

impaired drivingWilliams Lake

