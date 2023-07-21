Young Creek fire increases on northern flank Thursday, Bella Coola Hill remains closed

The Young Creek fire in Tweedsmuir Park increased on its northern flank Thursday, July 20 forcing a full closure of Highway 20 in the afternoon.

DriveBC is expected to provide an update at noon, Friday, July 21.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) noted on its website it will be working closely with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to determine whether it is safe to allow traffic through on an alternating bases again.

There are currently 46 firefighters and two support staff, as well as six pieces of heavy equipment responding to the Young Creek Fire.

Now part of the Kappan Complex, the Young Creek Fire is measured at 2,518 hectares as of Thursday, July 20 evening.

Other fires in the Kappan Complex are the Gatcho Lake, Trumpeter Mountain, Elbow Lake, Grizzly Creek, South of Lily Lake part of the Gatcho Lake Fire, Anahim Peak and west of Freda Mountain, which is currently 5,200 ha.

There are 11 helicopters assigned to the Kappan Complex.

For the Anahim Peak fire there are presently 73 wildland firefighters and eight support staff responding, seven pieces of heavy equipment and two water tenders, plus a structure protection unit.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the Anahim Peak, Gatcho Lake and Eliguk Lake areas.

The Dean River fire has grown to 1,175 ha as of Thursday, July 20 and an evacuation order issued Friday, July 14, remains in place for several remote cabins.

BCWS notes a structural protection and a remote camera are in place, three personnel are assigned to the fire and there is currently one helicopter responding to the wildfire.

The Cariboo Regional District emergency support services reminds the public to register for the emergency notification system at www.cariboord.ca/register, stay connected to official web pages and social media accounts for accurate information and not to rely on the rumour mill and when in doubt about the status of an order or alert to call 1-866-759-4977 or to visit www.cariboord.ca.

Anyone stranded due to the closure is asked to call Emergency Support Services at 1-250-267-4861 in Williams Lake and in the Bella Coola Valley 1-250-982-0062.

