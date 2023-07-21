The BC Wildfire Service wildfire map for July 21, 2023 showing the Bella Coola West Chilcotin areas. (BC Wildfire Service image)

The BC Wildfire Service wildfire map for July 21, 2023 showing the Bella Coola West Chilcotin areas. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Young Creek fire increases on northern flank Thursday, Bella Coola Hill remains closed

DriveBC will provide an update at noon, Friday July 21

The Young Creek fire in Tweedsmuir Park increased on its northern flank Thursday, July 20 forcing a full closure of Highway 20 in the afternoon.

DriveBC is expected to provide an update at noon, Friday, July 21.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) noted on its website it will be working closely with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to determine whether it is safe to allow traffic through on an alternating bases again.

There are currently 46 firefighters and two support staff, as well as six pieces of heavy equipment responding to the Young Creek Fire.

Now part of the Kappan Complex, the Young Creek Fire is measured at 2,518 hectares as of Thursday, July 20 evening.

Other fires in the Kappan Complex are the Gatcho Lake, Trumpeter Mountain, Elbow Lake, Grizzly Creek, South of Lily Lake part of the Gatcho Lake Fire, Anahim Peak and west of Freda Mountain, which is currently 5,200 ha.

There are 11 helicopters assigned to the Kappan Complex.

For the Anahim Peak fire there are presently 73 wildland firefighters and eight support staff responding, seven pieces of heavy equipment and two water tenders, plus a structure protection unit.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the Anahim Peak, Gatcho Lake and Eliguk Lake areas.

The Dean River fire has grown to 1,175 ha as of Thursday, July 20 and an evacuation order issued Friday, July 14, remains in place for several remote cabins.

BCWS notes a structural protection and a remote camera are in place, three personnel are assigned to the fire and there is currently one helicopter responding to the wildfire.

The Cariboo Regional District emergency support services reminds the public to register for the emergency notification system at www.cariboord.ca/register, stay connected to official web pages and social media accounts for accurate information and not to rely on the rumour mill and when in doubt about the status of an order or alert to call 1-866-759-4977 or to visit www.cariboord.ca.

Anyone stranded due to the closure is asked to call Emergency Support Services at 1-250-267-4861 in Williams Lake and in the Bella Coola Valley 1-250-982-0062.

READ MORE: EVACUATION ORDER: Anahim Peak wildfire area in the West Chilcotin

READ MORE: Anahim Peak fire in West Chilcotin threatens nearby ranches


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresBella Coola

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Uncertainty at B.C. ports continues as possible deal emerges in labour dispute
Next story
Search for missing B.C. children at centre of Amber Alert enters Day 3

Just Posted

The BC Wildfire Service wildfire map for July 21, 2023 showing the Bella Coola West Chilcotin areas. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Young Creek fire increases on northern flank Thursday, Bella Coola Hill remains closed

Highway 20 is closed again on the Bella Coola Hill due to increased wildfire behaviour at Young Creek. (DriveBC image)
Highway 20 Bella Coola Hill closed again Thursday, July 20, no detour

Braidey Hinsche of 150 Mile House competes in girls barrel racing at the Little Britches Rodeo held at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds July 23 and 24, 2022. (Liz Twan photo)
Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo ready to roll July 22, 23

Eliguk Lake Lodge owner Arön Toland has been fighting the Gatcho Lake fire solo for the last five days. He sent this photo to his wife Jennifer who evacuated with their four dogs to Fort St. James. (Arön Toland photo)
West Chilcotin lodge owner continues to battle Gatcho Lake wildfire