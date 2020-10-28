Wuikinuxv under evacuation order, more rain in forecast

Bella Coola’s Hill has re-opened but road conditions are muddy and wet

The tiny community of Wuikinuxv is now under an evacuation order as rain continues to pound the Central Coast. Residents of about 35 homes have been forced to leave the area after the rain washed out roads, according to Danielle Shaw, chief councillor of the Wuikinuxv Nation.

The River Forecast Centre is maintaining a flood watch for the area, including the Bella Coola River and tributaries, Kingcome River, Owikeeno-Rivers Inlet, and surrounding areas.

So far, at Bella Coola nearly 75 mm of rain has fallen and near 105 mm has fallen over some coastal areas. Rain, at times heavy, will continue through Thursday morning. Total rainfall amounts for the system will likely reach near 250 mm over the coast and about 150 mm inland.

More to come