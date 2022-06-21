Kelowna RCMP have found the rightful owner World War discharge certificate and medals. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

World War discharge certificate and medals come home to owner

Items were stolen from a home in fall 2021 but the theft was not reported to police

Kelowna RCMP has reunited stolen World War 1 documents and World War 2 Canadian medals to their rightful owner.

Corp. Amadeo Vecchio returned the stolen discharge certificate and medals to Mr. Michael Wintemute on Jun. 15. The discharge certificate was issued to Corp. John Milliman Wintermute who served in England and France. He was discharged on May 17, 1919.

On Jan. 7, RCMP located the items in the possession of a Kelowna man who was confirmed not to be the rightful owner. They were stolen from a home in the fall of 2021 but the theft was not reported to police.

Thanks to tips and information received from people across the country, investigators were able to identify Mr. Wintemute and return the items to him.

Read More: Harry the iconic horse stolen from Diamond H Tack in Kelowna

Read More: Morning Start: National Indigenous Peoples Day

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

First World WarRCMPSecond World WarSecond World War MedalsVeterans

Previous story
B.C. urges preparedness and strategy to fight extreme climate events

Just Posted

Father’s Day, held each year on the third Sunday of June, is a time to recognize and honour fathers. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Lloyd Myers of Yunesit’in First Nation lost his baby Eileen Myers when she was 11 months old. She was one of 12 children who died in a hospital fire at Tl’etinqox First Nation on May 22, 1958. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tl’etinqox First Nation ceremony honours 1958 hospital fire victims

A trip to the community of Horsefly may net visitors a chance to see people fishing on the river, or spaening salmon. (Angie Mindus photos)
No licence required to fish with dad this Father’s Day weekend

A Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck was stolen in April from inside the SAR team’s hall in Williams Lake. The truck has since been returned but the tools critical for saving lives are still missing. Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue chief makes plea for return of stolen life-saving tools