Social and physical distancing signs are pictured on the floors of various business throughout Vancouver and surrounding area are pictured between May 1-12th, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

WorkSafeBC reports more than 300 violations of COVID-19 safety rules

One-third of the violations were in the service sector, which includes salons and restaurants

WorkSafeBC has issued more than 300 orders due to workplaces not following COVID-19 rules as of the beginning of the month.

According to the agency, there have been 334 orders issued following workplace inspections that found health and safety violations as of July 3. These come as a result of businesses not following their COVID-19 safety plans, which were necessary for many places to reopen as COVID-19 restrictions loosened in Phases 2 and 3.

Of those, 104 were in the services sector (includes salons and restaurants), 82 were in manufacturing, 65 were in trade (this includes grocery stores), 60 were in construction, 18 were in the primary resource sector, three were in the public sector, and two were in transportation and warehousing.

WorkSafeBC said the orders were a result of 12,646 COVID-related inspections it has carried out as of July 3. It has also received 1,728 reports of possible violations, 9,823 questions about procedures and received reports of 21 workplace incidents, as well as provided consultations to 2,127 workplaces.

