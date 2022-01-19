The New Hazelton RCMP detachment. (Interior News file photo)

The New Hazelton RCMP detachment. (Interior News file photo)

Woman shot, sent to hospital in northern B.C. home invasion: police

An incident early Sunday morning in which shots were fired resulted in non-life-threatening injuries

A New Hazelton woman was injured by a gunshot Sunday (Jan. 16) in an incident police are characterizing as a “home invasion.”

According to an RCMP press release, three suspects, two carrying firearms entered a residence in the 2100 block of 23rd Avenue at around 2 a.m. and attempted to gain entry into a room in the home.

Witnesses said shots were fired resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to an adult woman, the release stated. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

This incident appears to be targeted and we don’t believe there is any further risk to the general public, said Staff Sgt. Darren Durnin, commander of the New Hazelton detachment.

The Mounties have identified possible suspects, they said, and are considering numerous charges.

They are asking members of the public who may have information about the shooting to contact the detachment at 250-842-5244.

ALSO READ: New Hazelton RCMP seize guns, drugs, stolen property following firearm incident


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Previous story
B.C. CDC reduces COVID isolation time to 5 days for unvaccinated people who test positive
Next story
More than 200 Afghan refugees land in Vancouver after fleeing the Taliban

Just Posted

SAMS students Luke Wheatley and William Dishkin learn bike mechanics during a course offered recently at the school. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola students ride into new year with bike mechanic skills

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion at the Slumber Lodge motel Jan. 18. (Photo submitted)
Police investigate armed home invasion at Williams Lake’s Slumber Lodge motel

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating the illegal harvesting of a cow and calf moose near Horsefly. (Dan Simmons photo)
B.C. COS investigating illegal cow, calf moose hunt east of Williams Lake

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: Power restored after single vehicle crash near Williams Lake takes out hydro pole