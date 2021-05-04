A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)

Woman seriously injured in cougar attack near Agassiz

B.C. Conservation Officer Services predator team has been dispatched

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service Predator Attack Team is responding to the scene of a cougar attack in the Harrison Mills area.

According to the BCCOS, the woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries following an attack on her remote property Tuesday (May 4) morning. Local RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services responded to the scene.

Further news on the victim’s condition is not yet available.

COUGAR ATTACK | The Conservation Officer Service Predator Attack Team is responding to a cougar attack in the Harrison…

Posted by Conservation Officer Service on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

READ ALSO: Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

READ ALSO: Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

More to come.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassizcougar attackHarrison Hot Springs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. RCMP officer suing the force over alleged harassment and malicious prosecution
Next story
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Just Posted

Bella Coola’s new WildSafeBC co-ordinator, Rae Kokeš, has spent the last 10 years in Africa working in lion, human, conflict, and is a wildlife biologist by trade. (Photo submitted)
From the savannas of Africa to the Bella Coola Valley

New Wildsafe BC coordinator ready to tackle wildlife conflict

Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club board member Annika Granander watches, and participates in the gymkhana Sunday (Photo submitted)
Sunshine and smiles all around Bella Coola Ridge Riders Horse Club gymkhana

The event was the first of the year, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place

A build up of lint in a clothes dryer is believed to have caused a house fire in Alexis Creek Sunday evening, April 4, 2021. (Photo submitted)
Clothing dryer suspected cause of Alexis Creek home fire, owner wants to warn others

Neil Miller is thankful he still has his horses, community support and his life

This will be the second year the Bella Coola Valley Rodeo won’t take place due to the pandemic. (Michael Wigle file photo)
Bella Coola Valley Rodeo cancelled for 2021

Club organizers say next year’s rodeo will be bigger and better than ever

The aerial image of the Horsefly Road April 23 shows the damage from high water. (Dawson Road Maintenance Facebook photo)
ROAD REPORT: Highway 20 near Anahim Lake, Horsefly Road hit hard by spring freshet

Latest update provided by Dawson Road Maintenance

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
4 shootings in 4 days: Police work to solve brazen shootings across Lower Mainland

Unclear if a targeted shooting in Delta over the weekend was gang-related

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop in Okanagan

An off-duty cop spots an alleged police impersonator conducting stops in West Kelowna

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

Non-essential travel restrictions in effect until May 25

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. officials urge everyone, even those with 1st dose, to register for COVID vaccine

Individuals 18+ can register online or over the phone

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Public input open to May 28 on whether subsidy goes past 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Most Read