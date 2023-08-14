Woman facing firearm, drug charges after traffic stop south of Williams Lake Aug. 3

BC Highway Patrol found a loaded suspected firearm during a traffic stop south of Williams Lake on Aug. 3. (BC Highway Patrol photo) There was also ammunition in the vehicle that was searched after a traffic stop south of Williams Lake on Aug. 3. (BC Highway Patrol photo)

A traffic stop south of Williams Lake on Thursday, Aug. 3 resulted in the seizure of a firearm, ammunition and drugs.

BC Highway Patrol said at around 7 p.m. a member of the highway patrol stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway 97 near Knife Creek.

“A discussion with the driver, identified as a woman from B.C. in her 30s who is known to police, raised the suspicions of the officer,” said Cpl. Mike Moore, media relations officer.

After the woman was arrested a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded suspected firearm, ammunition, as well as drugs suspected to be methamphetamine.

Moore said the woman is now facing multiple charges under the Criminal Code of Canada, and was released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.

