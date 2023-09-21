New Westminster Police are investigating after a woman died in a three-vehicle crash at a residental parkade entrance. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

New Westminster Police are investigating after a woman died in a three-vehicle crash at a residental parkade entrance. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Woman dead after crash at Lower Mainland parkade entrance

Police say no pedestrians involved in the collision; medical incident hasn’t been ruled out as cause

New Westminster Police are investigating after a woman died in a three-vehicle crash at a residental parkade entrance.

Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 20) at the entrance to an underground parkade near Quayside Drive. No pedestrians were involved in the collision.

When first responders arrived on scene the driver of one of the vehicles was unresponsive. Police say New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services and BC Emergency Health Services paramedics provided first aid to the woman, but she died at the scene.

New Westminster Police say its major crime unit and the BC Coroners Service is investigating. At this time a medical incident hasn’t been ruled out as a potential cause for the crash.

READ MORE: Licences yanked after transport truck plows into B.C. highway overpass

fatal collisionPolice

Previous story
Parents in B.C. awarded damages based on Korean tradition after son’s death
Next story
Police look to identify body pulled from Fraser River in 2022

Just Posted

Flooding in Cache Creek as seen May 3, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Scharfenberg)
New bridge part of Highway 97 restoration project plans at Cache Creek

Fire incident prompts investigation (Black Press file photo)
Quesnel house fire sparks arson investigation

Patrick Kelly was reported missing by family on Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo submitted)
MISSING: Williams Lake RCMP hoping to locate Patrick Kelly

The new AgLife Network will focus on suicide prevention and mental health support for B.C.'s agricultural community. (Pixabay Photo)
New suicide prevention program for B.C.’s farmers, ranchers