The Coquihalla Highway summit at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The highway is expecting anywhere from 10-30 centimetres of precipitation today. (DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway summit at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The highway is expecting anywhere from 10-30 centimetres of precipitation today. (DriveBC)

Winter storm warning continues for Coquihalla, Highway 3, Okanagan Connector

While this system is expected to stop around midnight, another one could start Christmas morning

The winter storm warning has been extended through Dec. 24, for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3.

Hazardous winter weather is expected to continue, with heavy snow and freezing rain, creating slippery sections due to ice build-up, making travelling difficult.

On coastal passes, there could be anywhere from 10-30 centimetres of precipitation, according to Environment Canada. Wind is not expected to be a factor.

While this storm is expected to ease at midnight, another weather system could start early Christmas morning with more snow and freezing rain.

The Okanagan Connector is also under the winter storm warning, expecting 5-10 centimetres.

Environment Canada warns drivers that conditions can change quickly, especially in the mountains, and to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

READ MORE: Winter storm brings avalanche warning to Highways 1 and 3 out of Hope

READ MORE: Holiday travelling woes hopefully waned with shuttle between Kelowna/Vancouver airports

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayFraser ValleyHighway 5highway chaosKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Three families mark Christmas together

Just Posted

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 20. (DriveBC map)
Travel advisory in effect for Highway 20 between Bella Coola, Anahim Lake

Grade 7 students at Nusatsum Elementary School in Hagensborg were tasked with creating a poem about living in the Bella Coola Valley. Four of the students’ poems are shared with Coast Mountain News. (Lorianne Duran photo)
Where I am from: Grade 7 students pen poetry about living in the Bella Coola Valley

Family and friends are organizing a search for Bella Coola man Carl Schooner, reported missing Dec. 6, 2022. (RCMP submitted photo)
Group searches for missing Bella Coola man planned for Williams Lake, Highway 20 Dec. 26, 27

Clarise - her drawing is on front page pop-up
Bella Coola Elementary School Grade Ones share excitement for the holiday season