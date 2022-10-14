Williams Lake store owner meets vandalism with some Halloween flare

Jewellery repair store owner Stacey Comeau got creative with his shop’s smashed glass door. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A spider adds dimension to a sorry situation. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It may not pay to have sense of humour but it sure makes life interesting.

That would be the case with a jewellery repair shop owner Stacey Comeau in Williams Lake who discovered the glass door at his shop The Missing Link on Second Avenue North had been smashed when he arrived at work.

While the vandal did not gain access into the shop, because the door is too strong, a large web-looking pattern was left behind.

Reacting Comeau decided because it looked like a big web he’d place a spider in the centre, which has garnered chuckles and comments from the public.

“I told my neighbour the spider is hungry trying to get into the shop,” he said, laughing.



