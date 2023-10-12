Williams Lake RCMP seize drugs, cash, ammunition, stolen property at Slumber Lodge

Williams Lake RCMP seized illicit drugs, cash, ammunition and thousands of dollars worth of stolen property during search warrant at the Slumber Lodge on Oct. 2.

North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a news release the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit assisted the Williams Lake RCMP.

The majority of the recovered stolen property, includes Dewalt, Makita and Milwakee tools, numerous laptops and tablets, and other sporting and hardware equipment, Saunderson noted.

“Due to the volume of recovered stolen property, the RCMP ask the public who may have been the victim of recent thefts, to contact the Williams Lake RCMP for further assistance.”

