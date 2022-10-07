Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brenda Polischuck. (RCMP handout)

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brenda Polischuck. (RCMP handout)

Williams Lake RCMP seek help in finding missing Indigenous woman

Have you seen Brenda Polischuk?

Williams RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 49-year-old, Brenda Polischuck, who was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022 after her caretakers had not seen or heard from her since September 23, 2022.

Brenda Polischuk, 49, is described as an Indigenous female, five foot five inches tall and about 201 pounds with black hair.

Investigators believe that Polischuk may be in the Vancouver area.

“Police and caretakers are concerned for Brenda’s well being,” noted the RCMP in a news release issued Oct. 7. “Police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brenda Polischuk to contact their local police should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Saskatchewan RCMP say one suspect killed everyone in rampage, including brother
Next story
UPDATE: B.C. convicted killer wanted province-wide arrested

Just Posted

RCMP warn the public not to fall for scams. (Black Press Media files)
Scammer in Williams Lake claims to be RCMP, seeking gift cards on social media

Local elections are still visible around town as voting days begin, but less than might be expected due to a number going missing. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Rash of election signs disappearing in Williams Lake as voting days begin

Central Coast Regional District. (Photo submitted)
CCRD requests provincial support for more inclusive regional district table with First Nations partners

Beekeeper John Hoyrup placed sections of a dead snag where honey bees had been living on top of bee boxes in order to rehome the bees whose snag was cut down. (Tara Larocque photo)
Meant to bee? A Cariboo landowner finds honey bee colony on property