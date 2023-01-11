Do you know where Ashley Pruden may be? The RCMP in Williams Lake are requesting the public’s help in locating Pruden who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (RCMP handout)

Do you know where Ashley Pruden may be? The RCMP in Williams Lake are requesting the public’s help in locating Pruden who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (RCMP handout)

Williams Lake RCMP seek assistance locating missing woman

Ashley Pruden was reported missing Jan. 10

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Ashley Dawn Pruden, 32, was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

“All efforts made to locate Ashley have been unsuccessful and police hope the public can help to further the investigation,” noted Williams Lake RCMP in a news release.

Pruden is described as an Indigenous female, five foot six inches tall and 146 pounds. She has an athletic build, brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

If you have any information about Ashley Pruden, or where she might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians
Next story
Three dead Surrey adults believed to be family, IHIT says ‘no outstanding suspect’

Just Posted

Do you know where Ashley Pruden may be? The RCMP in Williams Lake are requesting the public’s help in locating Pruden who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (RCMP handout)
Williams Lake RCMP seek assistance locating missing woman

The BC SPCA seized 15 starving dogs from a Cane Corso breeder in Clearwater Jan. 11. (BC SPCA photo)
13 severely emaciated Cane Corso dogs seized from breeder in Clearwater; BC SPCA investigating

Literacy can be nurtured by reading and discussing books with young children. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Bella Coola Elementary celebrating National Family Literacy Day Jan. 27 with community event

Family and friends are organizing a search for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner, reported missing Dec. 6, 2022. (RCMP submitted photo)
Press conference for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr. at Williams Lake city hall Jan. 12