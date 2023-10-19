Williams Lake public urged to keep vehicles secure after rash of stolen vehicles

Image: RCMP logo Police tape can be seen on an abandoned truck in the Williams Lake river valley. (Photo submitted)

There has been a spike in vehicle thefts in the Williams Lake area with RCMP responding to eight different incidents in four days.

As a result, police are providing the public with the following tips and best practices in an attempt to prevent theft of motor vehicles or theft from motor vehicles.

Avoid the following practices:

Leaving any property in your vehicle. If you do this, it may be gone when you return later. Thieves will break in for as little as a few coins or a cigarette lighter. Typical items stolen from vehicles include purses, wallets, credit cards, GPS units, passports, house keys, cash, clothing and sunglasses.

If you absolutely must leave items in your vehicle, secure them in the trunk. Many thieves routinely check the glove box and under the seat for hidden items.

Leaving any personal identification in an unattended vehicle. This includes a driver’s licence, financial documents, credit/debit information or any mail that could identify who you are. You could become a victim of identity theft.

Often, the thieves are only taking identification and credit cards from purses, but leave the purse behind. The owner may not realize a theft has occurred until much later. Once armed with a few cards, thieves are then able to apply for and receive: loans in your name, additional credit cards, and cash advances. If you don’t notice the theft for a number of days, the damage done could be extensive.

Leaving your car running with the keys inside. If you want to cool or warm up your vehicle and can’t do it remotely, stay inside the vehicle. If you are running quick errands, shut off your vehicle and take the keys with you.

Keeping spare keys to your vehicle in the vehicle. Police see this happen all the time. What would have been the theft of some change in the ashtray, turns into a theft of a vehicle.

Keeping your garage door opener in your vehicle along with any identifying information. This could result in leading the suspects directly to your residence.

Follow good practices:

Keep track of your keys. Do not leave your purse, jacket, or backpack unattended, even when you’re at work. Thieves are always looking for unattended belongings. Lock up your items in a locker, or keep your keys in your pocket.

Record the serial numbers of all items of value. The serial number is the best way police have of tracking property and returning it to the rightful owner.

If you see any suspicious persons or activities near a vehicle, call the police immediately.

RCMP