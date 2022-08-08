Williams Lake RCMP attended a licenced establishment on August 5, 2022 after a report of patrons assaulting staff. (Black Press Media files)

Couple facing charges after staff at bar assaulted in Williams Lake

RCMP attended an establishment after a report of patrons assaulting staff and made two arrests

Williams Lake RCMP arrested a man and a woman after the couple allegedly assaulted bar staff.

Just before 10 p.m., on August 5, 2022 Williams Lake RCMP frontline officers attended a bar on Oliver Street after receiving a report that some patrons were assaulting the staff.

Officers detained a 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Williams Lake. Several charges of assault have been approved by BC Prosecution Service, police said.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211.


