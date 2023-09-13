Wildfires may continue to burn into 2024 in northern B.C., say officials

Severe drought conditions expected to last into the fall

A firefighter works on the Peacock Creek wildfire, south of Smithers, B.C. The fire is 1,444 hectares in size and burning out of control as of Sept. 13. (Credit: BC Wildfire Service)

B.C. fire officials say wildfires in the province’s north may remain active all the way into spring of next year, as weather forecasters predict abnormally hot and dry conditions to continue.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston provided the latest update on the province’s wildfire and drought situation on Wednesday (Sept. 13).

They said 393 fires are actively burning, the majority of which are in the northern half of the province. There, measurements of the amount of fuel readily available to burn, known as the Buildup Index, are “anomalously high,” according to fire officials.

In recent days, strong winds in the north have spread active fires by up to 40 kilometres a day.

Making matters worse throughout the province are continuing severe drought conditions. The latest provincial data shows the entire Thompson-Okanagan region is in Drought Level 5, as is the Lower Mainland and all of Vancouver Island. This is the highest of the province’s six drought levels, and indicates adverse impacts are almost certain.

READ MORE: Severe drought conditions expand in British Columbia

These conditions are expected to persist through the fall, with Environment Canada forecasting above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Officials said Wednesday there is no indication that enough rain will fall in the near future to alleviate drought conditions.

The changing season is expected to assist firefighters in some ways. Shorter days and sunlight hours tend to lessen burn time, and the number of fires ignited by lightning decrease as summer shifts into fall.

Fire officials warn that the number of human-started wildfires tend to remain steady into the fall, however, and that especially dry conditions this year will make them all the more easy to ignite.

Wildfires in the north are expected to continue burning through the fall and possibly into next spring.

Across B.C., 1,200 people remain under evacuation order and another 34,000 are under alert.

More to come.

READ ALSO: B.C. launches task force to deal with climate emergencies

– With files from John Arendt

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News