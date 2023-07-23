Wildfire north of Gibraltar Mine exhibiting aggressive behavior

The BC Wildfire Service is continuing to give a fill response to the Burgess Creek wildfire (wildfire C12135) located four kilometres north of Gibraltar Mine, approximately 20 kilometres south of Kersley.

The fire was discovered Saturday, July 22, at 3:51 p.m. and is suspected to have been started by natural causes.

“This wildfire is displaying extremely aggressive Rank 4 and 5 fire behaviour, which means that the fire has an organized flame front and is spotting ahead of itself,” the BC Wildfire Service noted in an update Sunday morning.

On Saturday evening, air tankers blanketed the wildfire with fire retardant, however, those efforts were hampered by gusting winds, pushing the fire southwest over the retardant. Firefighters were onsite Sunday with additional air support and heavy equipment.

The fire was 270 ha in size Sunday evening.

