Thick, white smoke from the Sparks Lake blaze could be seen from Kamloops on June 28, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 180 hectares, evacuation alert issued

BC Wildfire is currently responding to a blaze 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake

  • Jun. 28, 2021 10:08 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

UPDATE:

The Sparks Lake fire, 15 km north of Kamloops Lake, is now 180 hectares in size.

An evacuation alert is in place for nine properties in the Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country).

BC Wildfire will have 20 personnel and two pieces of heavy equipment on overnight. Crews will be working to try and contain flanks of the blaze as well as protect structures that might be threatened.

The Sparks Lake blaze is now a wildfire of note and is suspected human-caused.

_______

BC Wildfire Service crews are battling an out-of-control fire near Red Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake.

The blaze has grown from 40 hectares at 7:45 p.m. to 100 hectares as of 9 p.m. The fire sparked Monday evening.

There are 27 BC Wildfire personnel fighting the fire, which is centred in a thick stand of trees.

In addition, there were several aircraft along with heavy equipment on the ground aiding in the effort earlier in the evening.

No structures are threatened at this time, according to BC Wildfire.

Thick, white smoke from the blaze can be seen from Kamloops.

The blaze is under investigation but is believed to be human-caused.

READ MORE: Helicopter douses small blaze off Highway 97C near West Kelowna

READ MORE: Fire above Peachland now under control

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bcwildfireKamloops

Previous story
1 airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes in B.C. neighbourhood

Just Posted

Roger Harris of Bella Coola displays where his allegiance lays as the Montreal Canadiens prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals June 28, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin Coast hockey fans ready to cheer for Carey Price in Stanley Cup finals

Riders take part in the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders gymkhana held recently.
Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders host second gymkhana of the season

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province

Two Northern saw-whet owls captured and banded at the Tatlayoko Lake Bird Observatory in 2019. (Photo submitted)
Tatlayoko Lake Bird Observatory owl banding program growing