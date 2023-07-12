Wildfire burning on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

B.C. Wildfire Service currently lists it as out of control

A wildfire is currently burning on Mount Seymour, east of the Seymour River, in North Vancouver Wednesday (July 12, 2023). B.C. Wildfire Service currently lists the fire as out of control, and was 0.3 hectares.

A wildfire is currently burning on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver Wednesday evening (July 12).

The fire was first discovered around 4:15 p.m., and B.C. Wildfire Service’s last update just before 7 p.m. listed it as out of control. It’s currently listed at 0.3 hectares and is burning east of the Seymour River.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Helicopters, air tankers and other resources were responding.

As of 6 p.m., no structures were being threatened.

The aerial response had effectively reduced the fire’s intensity so far, and while smoke was still being reported as visible across the North Shore and Metro Vancouver, it was “lighter and less intense,” notes an update from the District of North Vancouver at 7:45 p.m.

B.C. Wildfire Service says it received more than 700 reports to the Provincial Wildfire Reporting Centre for the fire.

People can report fires by calling 1-800-663-5555 or or texting *5555. There is also the BC Wildfire Service app for smart phones.

READ MORE: B.C. Wildfire Service applauds the 1,000 calls to report 46 new fires

Metro Vancouver Regional District Emergency Services said the fire was in the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve.

It comes as all of the province – with the exception of Haida Gwaii – came under a campfire ban on Monday.

More than 1.15 million hectares have burned in B.C. since April 1.

READ MORE: Campfire ban announced across B.C., water restrictions could soon follow

