The B.C. Wildfire Service is battling a fire on the Okanagan Connector about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna Wednesday, July 14. The fire is estimated to be 40 hectares in size. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

The B.C. Wildfire Service is battling a fire on the Okanagan Connector about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna Wednesday, July 14. The fire is estimated to be 40 hectares in size. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

Wildfire breaks out off Okanagan Connector

Blaze about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna started Wednesday evening, July 14

The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to a fire termed the Brenda Creek Fire burning south of the Okanagan Connector Wednesday evening, July 14.

The blaze is about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna and estimated to be 40 hectares in size, as well as highly visible from the roadside.

There are currently six B.C. Wildfire Service personnel responding to this incident with three helicopters, air tanker support and additional resources en route.

The fire is classified at this time as out of control.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen wildfire hits close to home for mayor


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Evacuation alert issued for properties near Barnes Lake
Next story
Evacuation alert issued for properties due to Flat Lake wildfire

Just Posted

Another evacuation order has been issued due to the Sparks Lake wildfire. (Thompson-Nicola Regional District EOC)
Evacuation order issued for areas near Young Lake

The evacuation alert currently in effect for properties in TNRD Electoral Area 'E'. (Thompson-Nicola Regional District EOC)
Evacuation alert issued for properties due to Flat Lake wildfire

An evacuation alert has been issued in Electoral Areas ‘I’ and ‘J’ (Submitted photo)
Evacuation alert issued for properties near Barnes Lake

The communities of Anahim Lake and Ulkatcho First Nation are located about 300 kms west of Williams Lake. (Graham West photo)
Military helicopter en route to Ulkatcho First Nation to transport some residents out