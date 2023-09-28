Wildfire alerts downgraded west of Quesnel

Fires still burning, but danger is subsiding (for now)

A smoke column from the Gatcho Lake Fire towers over the Eliguk Lake Lodge on Aug. 16, one day before an evacuation order was issued for the area for the second time this fire season. (Jennifer Tolland photo - Eliguk Lake Lodge)

The evacuation status was downgraded for a number of nearby wildfire zones, on Thursday (Sept. 28) evening.

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) announced that evacuation alerts were being lifted for the Blackwater Alexis area, two in the Eliguk Lake area, and the Gatcho Lake area.

These represented some of the local area’s most serious forest fire threats to human values during the course of the summer. The CRD warned that these alerts may need to be reinstated, should conditions deteriorate. These fires are not out, and the wildfire season is not finished.

In each case, the CRD explained the following:

For rural properties that have been impacted by wildfire, residents should be aware there may be danger trees in wildfire affected areas. Homeowners and private landowners are recommended to work with an insurance agency to have an assessment done by a qualified arborist on their private property.

Air quality may remain poor as a result of smoke from nearby fire activity. Those with respiratory issues, small children, and the elderly should consider this before they choose to return to the area. The BC Centre for Disease Control and regional health authorities have further information on their websites about the health impacts of wildfire smoke.

Residents returning to the area are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders impacting them.

For Cariboo Regional District information, please visit Cariboo Regional District’s website, Emergency Operations Centre Facebook page, Twitter / X feed, or call the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday).

