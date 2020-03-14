Whistler Blackcomb. (Brigitte Werner/Pixabay)

Whistler Blackcomb to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

Village of Pemberton confirms two local cases of coronavirus

Whistler Blackcomb Resort will suspend operations for seven days beginning tomorrow, due to growing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Vail Resorts, the parent company of Whistler Mountain announced Saturday it will not be taking any new reservations at any of its 37 resort locations in North America.

Meanwhile, those already staying at the various lodges and anyone who had already made a reservation prior to Saturday are allowed to remain at the various resorts, but all on-mountain dining and retail stores will be closed until March 22.

The news comes as the Village of Pemberton confirms two of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Pemberton is a 30-minute drive outside of Whistler.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 Canadian cases, by province

Vail Resort staff will be using the week to “reassess our approach for the rest of the season,” CEO Rob Katz said in a statement.

“It gives everyone the time to assess the situation, respond to ever-changing developments, and evaluate the approach for the rest of season, if we believe it is advisable or feasible to re-open,” Katz said. “This was not an easy decision to make, as we deeply considered the impact it will have on our guests, employees, and the people and businesses in our communities.”

All scheduled employees will still be paid without using vacation or sick time, and staff within the corporate office will work from home.

Katz said that lift tickets, ski school, equipment rentals will be fully refunded, while other credit information can be found on the Vail Resorts website. The company will be reviewing its refund policies for seasons passes.

All other ski hills in B.C., including Mount Washington, Big White and Grouse Mountain, are remaining open at this time, but many are taking precautionary measures such as limiting the number of people on a single chair lift and cancelling larger events.

READ MORE: Big White taking COVID-19 precautions but no shut down yet in sight for Kelowna slopes

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns
Next story
Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Just Posted

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Local emergency management keeping up-to-date on COVID-19

According to Vancouver Coastal Health the risk to Canadians remains low

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Spring flooding a risk as Bella Coola snowpack at 36% above normal

Weather in the next few months will determine flood conditions

Nuxalk Nation, CCRD to receive over $177,000 to mitigate wildfire risk

The money is to help the Nuxalk Nation and the CCRD with planning and education

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

Whistler Blackcomb to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

Village of Pemberton confirms two local cases of coronavirus

Kijiji bans listings for toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and other coronavirus-related items

Action comes as a response to people profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic

Not COVID-19: Here’s a look at what else happened this week in B.C.

A million-dollar coffee run, a costly pet scam, road rage caught on video and more

Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns

Meanwhile, provincial court remains open but a contingency plan is in place

Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians as COVID-19 continues to spread

Poland is suspending all international flights and trains on Sunday, for example

Cultural institutions cancel shows, empty seats amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus impacting large galleries, musesums, theatres across Canada

Premiers warn billions more needed from feds to weather COVID-19 crisis

Federal government is looking at ways to get financial support directly to Canadians who need it

Hospital director given discretion to allow unescorted outings for B.C. child killer

Allan Schoenborn cannot possess any weapons or use alcohol or drugs, except those approved by a doctor

Most Read