West Kelowna McDonald’s sued in slip and fall lawsuit

A retired Vernon woman is suing McDonald’s after falling on the restaurant’s property in West Kelowna.

The incident happened on March 16, 2022, when Susan Lynne Doble said she was walking across the parking lot of the McDonalds on Gellatly Road in West Kelowna, tripping and falling on the asphalt, resulting in injury.

In the suit filed on Feb. 1, Doble alleges that the incident is due to McDonald’s’ negligence and that the property was not properly maintained.

Doble submits that she suffered cuts to both hands, an abrasion to her right knee, headaches, and injury to both wrists, left thumb, both hips and chest/ribs. She alleges that she can no longer perform household duties and has lost the enjoyment of life due to the pain .

The lawsuit says that as a result of the incident Doble will be more susceptible to future injury and degenerative changes.

Doble continues to undergo medical care and treatment related to her injuries from the “slip and fall” incident.

The amount of money Doble is seeking is not listed on the civil claim, however it states that she is seeking relief for general damages and special damages.

McDonald’s has until Feb. 20 to respond to the lawsuit.

