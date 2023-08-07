Webinar for dementia caregivers talks about how to enhance visits

Visiting someone in long-term care can still be meaningful

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is hosting a webinar on enhancing your visits with a person in long-term care. (File photo)

Submitting by the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Living well with dementia requires active engagement and meaningful interaction. For caregivers in the Cariboo region, it is crucial to adapt activities to be inclusive of people living with the disease, enabling them to improve their quality of life and enjoy their time together.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is hosting a webinar on enhancing your visits with a person in long-term care, taking place on Wednesday, August 16 at 2 p.m. PT.

People living in long-term care often face challenges related to isolation, loneliness and a decrease in social interactions which can affect their overall health. Therefore, staying connected through meaningful visits is significant and plays a crucial role in their well-being.

There can be many reasons to stay connected to someone living in long-term care and they might include:

· Assessing how they are adjusting to the new care home environment.

· Providing a sense of familiarity or comfort for the person through sensory interactions, such as tone of voice, touch or smell.

· Spending one-to-one time together.

· Encouraging social interaction between the person you are visiting and other residents.

· Maintaining a routine in the past, for example, having afternoon tea together.

During this informative session, participants will have the opportunity to learn effective strategies to adapt various activities to be inclusive of people living with dementia, explore ways to create a sense of comfort and social support for adjusting to new long-term care environments, and discover practical visiting tips to make the most out of the visits.

To register, visit alzbc.org/enhance-long-term-care-visits

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is here to help and committed to ensuring people affected by dementia have the confidence and skills to live the best life possible. First Link® dementia support is the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s suite of programs and services designed to help them. First Link® is available throughout the progression of the disease, from diagnosis (or before) to end-of-life care.

Connect to First Link® by asking your health-care provider for a referral or by calling the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033. The Helpline is available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Information and support is also available in Punjabi, Hindi or Urdu (1-833-674-5003) and in Cantonese or Mandarin (1-833-674-5007), available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

