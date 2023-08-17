The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an incident in MacKenzie when a man died in his home while police were setting up a containment area outside following a threatening incident at a pipeline worksite earlier in the day. (File)

Watchdog probing man’s death after alleged threats at northern B.C. pipeline site

B.C. RCMP say officers were outside the man’s home setting up a containment area

B.C.’s police watchdog has been deployed after a man died following an incident at a northern-area pipeline site.

According to police, RCMP were called to a Mackenzie pipeline site on Tuesday (Aug, 17) for a man who “reportedly had a rifle and ammunition in his vehicle” and was allegedly making threats toward workers.

The worksite was evacuated, police said.

Mounties say they then went to the man’s home and set up a containment area.

“Officers reportedly made multiple attempts to have the man surrender, but while they were outside a bang was heard in the home,” a police statement reads. When officers entered the home, a man was found dead.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now investigating to determine whether police action or inaction played a role in the death.

