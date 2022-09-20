Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald was formally sworn in as commander of the RCMP in B.C. on Tuesday, Sept 20 in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald was formally sworn in as commander of the RCMP in B.C. on Tuesday, Sept 20 in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: The new officer in charge of the RCMP in B.C. is formally sworn in

At Langley event, Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald says Surrey switch from RCMP will take years

Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, the new commanding officer for RCMP in BC was formally sworn in Tuesday afternoon in Langley, to the sound of pipes and drums in front of several hundred dignitaries and officers in red serge.

His appointment was announced earlier as effective July 1, taking over from Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan, who is retiring after 33 years with the force.

During a question and answer session with reporters following the ceremony, when McDonald was asked about the planned switch from the RCMP to a municipal force in Surrey, he said he thinks it will be a while before what he described as an “incredibly complex” changeover actually happens.

“We’ll be in this for some time,” predicted McDonald, who served a tour of duty as the chief superintendent in charge of the Surrey detachment.

“We’re looking at years for the transition.”

READ ALSO: Surrey’s new top cop doesn’t believe residents have lost faith in the RCMP

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki praised Strachan as an inspiration for female officers in the force, saying “I wouldn’t be here as commissioner if it wasn’t for you.”

After signing the papers for the formal transfer of authority to McDonald, Strachan conducted her final inspection of the assembled officers standing at attention in the Langley Events Centre hall.

Strachan said her time in the force had been “absolute pleasure,” but had some parting words of advice for her fellow officers, warning them to avoid burnout.

Retiring Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan conducted her final inspection, of the assembled officers in the Langley Events Centre hall Tuesday, Sept. 20 . (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Retiring Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan conducted her final inspection, of the assembled officers in the Langley Events Centre hall Tuesday, Sept. 20 . (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

“You get caught up in the job and it’s all-consuming,” Strachan observed.

She also advised against reading social media, with “uneducated” opinions about police.

“Turn off social media,” Strachan said. “It’s not good for you.”

In his remarks, McDonald sounded a similar note about what he termed a “insidious narrative” that has taken hold in social media about police, and called on them to be proud of their calling.

“My red serge is a coat of honour,.” McDonald commented, going on to say “let me encourage you to regain your swagger.”

READ ALSO: Beefing up RCMP in Langley would cost millions

McDonald has over 29 years of experience in law enforcement having served both the Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP.

Most recently, he served as the assistant commissioner and criminal operations officer for federal, investigative services and organized crime in B.C.

More pictures of the event can viewed on the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyRCMP

Previous story
Lower Mainland triple murder trial opens with playback of call to police
Next story
Kelowna Mountie involved in caught-on-camera 2020 arrest takes stand in assault trial

Just Posted

Birds sit on a log in Williams Lake at sunset. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency noted HPAI has been detected in a small non-poultry flock the Cariboo, however, it did not say exactly where in the region. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Avian flu detected in small flock of non-poultry birds in Cariboo

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

A Williams Lake woman said she was a victim of a phone scam where the caller ID showed the call was from TELUS. (File image)
Be wary of cell phone scams: Cariboo senior

Twelve-year-old Owen Nowlin from Horsefly, was searching for the final answers to complete his passport at the festival. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Horsefly Salmon Festival celebrates and educates alongside returning salmon