With Stihl Timbersports athlete Stirling Hart watching, Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce executive director Leanna Kemp fires up a chainsaw and cuts through a log. Hart was in town Monday (April 24) to promote the Stihl Timbersports National Championship, which is coming to Chilliwack Aug. 12-13, 2023. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)

VIDEO: Stihl Timbersports nationals coming to Chilliwack in August

The Chilliwack Coliseum will host a pro and women’s competition featuring chopping and sawing events

Chilliwack welcomes the Stihl Timbersports National Championships this summer with the best of the best competing in chopping, sawing and climbing events.

The Chilliwack Coliseum will be the venue Aug. 12-13 as nationals return to B.C. for the first time since 2013. Disciplines include the hot saw, single buck, standing block chop, stock saw, underhand chop and springboard chop. Twelve athletes will compete in the pro division, going three rounds with points awarded for quickest times.

Six will qualify for the final round which features the hot saw event. Organizers bill it as “possibly the loudest and most intense competition combining man and machine.”

Custom-built hot saws are usually made with the engine of a dirt bike, snowmobile or jet ski and deliver more than 60 horsepower. They weigh around 27 kilograms and athletes are challenged to cut three discs (or cookies) from a log, each 15 centimetres thick or less, in as little time as possible.

The eventual winner of nationals will head to Germany for the world championships.

“This year’s competition promises to be intense, with two-time defending champion Marcel Dupuis facing fierce competition from the likes of Stirling Hart, Geoff Larkin and brothers Ben and Nathan Cumberland, all world class athletes chomping at the bit to take the title for themselves,” a news release said. “When the lights start flashing and the music is pumping, our athletes will take to the stage to chop and rip their way through huge trees like they’re twigs. It is truly a sight to behold.

“The adrenaline of the sport is contagious as the power, accuracy and split second decisions will have you on the edge of your seat.”

There will also be a women’s competition with eight athletes battling in four disciplines. The winner will represent Canada at the International Women’s Cup in Europe.

Tickets can be purchased online at showpass.com/timbersports or in person at the Chilliwack Coliseum administration office.

“We are proud to be hosting such a premier event at the Chilliwack Coliseum,” said Barry Douglas, vice president business operations with the Chilliwack Chiefs. ”Andrew Kitt and the entire crew from Stihl Timbersports have already been absolutely incredible to work with and we’re excited to be able to show off Chilliwack on a national stage.”

chilliwackOutdoors and RecreationTourism

