Mount Washington employees and skiers collaborate to set up a safety net under the Sunrise chairlift and catch a young person who was dangling from their chair. Screenshot

Mount Washington employees and skiers collaborate to set up a safety net under the Sunrise chairlift and catch a young person who was dangling from their chair. Screenshot

VIDEO: Skier dangling from chairlift caught by Mt. Washington staff, Good Samaritans

Mount Washington staff and skiers used a makeshift life net to catch a young chairlift user who was dangling from their chair Thursday afternoon (Jan. 6).

A view of the rescue is making the rounds on social media, including a post by @ydnam13 on Twitter.

“The Sunrise crew was on fire this morning. Great job to all involved!” @ydnam13 tweeted, along with the video.

The age and gender of the person being rescued are still unclear, as is whether they were skiing or snowboarding.

The Record has reached out to Mount Washington management for more information.

More to come…

ALSO: Comox Valley Search and Rescue conducts simultaneous searches on new year’s weekend

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Mount Washingtonskiing

Previous story
High elevation, high numbers: B.C. resort towns report COVID spikes
Next story
27 out of 130 passengers on Sunwing party flight to Mexico back in Canada: Duclos

Just Posted

BC Hydro crews were deployed to Bella Bella Friday, Jan. 7, to restore power to the community. (Canadian Coast Guard photo)
Coast Guard transports BC Hydro crews to restore Central Coast community’s power

A bench at Scout Island is almost completely covered with snow Friday, Jan. 7 after the latest winter storm brought 25.6 cm of snow Jan. 6, 2022. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Weather hot topic of conversation in Williams Lake after significant snowfall event

Members of the Tl’etinqox First Nation attend a ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation sets date to release findings of St. Joseph’s Mission investigation

Williams Lake and Quresnel are under a snowfall warning Thursday, Jan. 6 with 15 to 25 cm of snow expected. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Travel advisory in effect for all of Highway 20, Highway 97 near Williams Lake