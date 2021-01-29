The first one of two turbines which landed in Prince Rupert on Dec. 2, is headed to Site C Dam in Fort St. John on Jan 10. The extraordinary wide load created traffic advisories and road closures along highway 16 during the week of Jan. to 14. (Photo: supplied by Tasha McKenzie)

The first one of two turbines which landed in Prince Rupert on Dec. 2, is headed to Site C Dam in Fort St. John on Jan 10. The extraordinary wide load created traffic advisories and road closures along highway 16 during the week of Jan. to 14. (Photo: supplied by Tasha McKenzie)

VIDEO: Second massive turbine passes through Telkwa en route to Site C Dam

The load is 221-feet-long, 26-feet wide and weighs more than 170 tonnes

The second of two massive hydroelectric turbines headed for the Site C Dam in Fort St. John passed through Telkwa in around 2:45 Jan 29.

The first of three shipments each of two 170-tonne turbine runners measuring 26 ft (8 metres) wide by 17 feet (5 metres) tall was originally spotted by Black Press Media on Dec. 2 being unloaded by crane from a vessel in the inner harbour onto a barge for transportation to shore.

The extraordinarily wide, 221-ft long load is travelling by night to be as minimally disruptive to traffic as possible. Today, it is resting at Hungry Hill between Telkwa and Houston.

READ MORE: Massive turbines for Site C unloaded in Prince Rupert

“The turbine runners are the heaviest unassembled single project component of equipment related to the generating station,” Dave Conway, community relations manager for the Site C project told Black Press Media.

The specially built cargo was constructed and shipped from Sao Paulo, Brazil as part of a $470 million contract between BC Hydro and Voith Hydro Canada. The hydroelectric turbines are unique, built to suit the needs of the Site C Dam requirements.

The transportation firm Omega Morgan, which specializes in oversized load transportation is overseeing the movement between Prince Rupert and the Site C Dam.

The turbines are set to be installed at Site C in 2022. There will be six vertical axis turbines in total, with two more shipments to be confirmed, however, not expected until the spring of 2021 and the summer of 2022, Conway said.

With files from Thom Barker

READ MORE: Work begins on Site C generators (with video)


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Online events begin today marking fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting
Next story
Johnson & Johnson says COVID-19 vaccine 85% effective against severe illness

Just Posted

The BC Centre for Disease Control has released a map showing COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population from Jan. 17-23. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
Cariboo Chilcotin region among highest COVID-19 numbers in province: BCCDC

The figures are based on COVID-19 cases per population of 100,000

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Nedeea Siwallace and her partner, Carlos Andy, with their children Shakira 14, Dre 10, and Tamacia 4 (photo submitted)
Local family shares their experience of COVID-19

Nedeea Siwallace and her partner decided that being honest was the best way to keep everyone safe

COVID cases in the Bella Coola Valley have dropped to just four active cases (file photo)
Active COVID cases drop to four; schools re-open for face-to-face instruction

A total of 63 cases were recorded with 59 now out of isolation

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

Canadians saved a lot of spending money during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a new report (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)
Canadians saved 5x more spending money in 2020: report

Average household savings amounted to $5,816 in 2020, compared to $1,144 the previous year

The first of two massive turbines headed from Prince Rupert for the Site C Dam near Fort St. John on Jan 10. (Photo: Supplied by Tasha McKenzie)
VIDEO: Second massive turbine passes through Telkwa en route to Site C Dam

The load is 221-feet-long, 26-feet wide and weighs more than 170 tonnes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume, right, speaks at the inauguration of a memorial to the 2017 mosque shooting, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Quebec City. From the left, Luce Pelletier, artist who designed the memorial, MP Joel Lightbound, Boufeldja Benabdallah, and MNA Joelle Boutin.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Online events begin today marking fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

Boufeldja Benabdallah says a national day of remembrance will help people heal

The glow from the Swan Lake Fire can be seen on the horizon in Kenai, Alaska, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The Swan Lake Fire, located just north of Sterling, Alaska, grew to 32,300 acres over the weekend. (Photo by Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion)
2 customers sue Subway, claiming tuna is ‘anything but tuna’

Subway said the accusations are ‘reckless and improper’

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Most Read