VIDEO: Search and Rescue helicopters bring Lougheed Highway evacuees to shelter in Agassiz

(Adam Louis/Observer)
Evacuees from the Lougheed Highway mudslides are rushed to a bus to be taken to a nearby shelter on Monday afternoon. (Adam Louis/Observer)
(Adam Louis/Observer)
(Adam Louis/Observer)
(Adam Louis/Observer)
(Adam Louis/Observer)

Search and Rescue helicopter crews have been running around the clock, rescuing stranded motorists from the Lougheed Highway following a double landslide.

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth estimated up to 100 vehicles were stranded between two landslides between the Seabird Island area and Ruby Creek.

Immediately upon disembarking the helicopter at the Agassiz Fairgrounds, the evacuees were whisked away on transit buses to the nearby Agassiz Agricultural Hall to rest and recover. A number of Agassiz residents have opened up their homes to evacuees and offered to donated food and water to the cause.

Donations are now being accepted at the Ag Hall on Pioneer Avenue. Items being accepted currently are packaged snack foods, juice boxes and fresh individual fruit.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
