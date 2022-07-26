Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Sacred Heart Church of the First People, in Edmonton, during his Papal visit across Canada on Monday July 25, 2022. Pope Francis apologized to the Indigenous communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Sacred Heart Church of the First People, in Edmonton, during his Papal visit across Canada on Monday July 25, 2022. Pope Francis apologized to the Indigenous communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

VIDEO: Pope visits Edmonton church that blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals

Pope on 6-day tour apologizing for Catholic Church’s role in residential schools

Pope Francis made a visit to the Church of Sacred Heart in Edmonton’s inner city Monday (July 25). The century-old church blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals. Bill Perdue of the parish council thanked the pontiff for hearing the voices of those who have experienced trauma under the residential school system.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Pope apologizes to Indigenous survivors in his ‘penitential pilgrimage’ in Maskwacis

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AlbertaEdmontonIndigenous apologyPope Francisresidential schools

Previous story
PHOTOS: Pope apologizes to Indigenous survivors in his ‘penitential pilgrimage’ in Maskwacis

Just Posted

An AED sign near Eagle Lake in the West Chilcotin. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
West Chilcotin AED locations available on phone, tablet app

The opening ceremonies kicked off in Prince George July 21. (BC Summer Games photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin Coast well represented for BC Summer Games

Coastal First Nations welcome new hunting regulations that will help protect spirit bear populations. (Photo: Kyle Breckenridge)
Coastal First Nations hope black bear hunting ban revives Spirit bear populations

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the UBCIC, left, June North, widow of the man who died by suicide and Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars all spoke during a press conference held Tuesday, July 19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘In shock and mourning’: Indigenous leaders demand inquiry into fatal RCMP incident