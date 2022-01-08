Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom. (Canadian Press)

Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom. (Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Online cooking camp a treat for kids in lockdown

Parents say the camp is a great activity for their children

Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom.

Previous story
Unifor demands further delay on tighter green rules for container trucks
Next story
BCTF calls for N95s, boosters, enhanced ventilation to curb Omciron spread in schools

Just Posted

BC Hydro crews were deployed to Bella Bella Friday, Jan. 7, to restore power to the community aboard the CCGS Sir John Franklin. (Canadian Coast Guard photo)
Coast Guard transports BC Hydro crews to restore Central Coast community’s power

A bench at Scout Island is almost completely covered with snow Friday, Jan. 7 after the latest winter storm brought 25.6 cm of snow Jan. 6, 2022. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Weather hot topic of conversation in Williams Lake after significant snowfall event

Members of the Tl’etinqox First Nation attend a ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation sets date to release findings of St. Joseph’s Mission investigation

Williams Lake and Quresnel are under a snowfall warning Thursday, Jan. 6 with 15 to 25 cm of snow expected. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Travel advisory in effect for all of Highway 20, Highway 97 near Williams Lake