A man has been arrested after a chaotic series of events Wednesday (June 1, 2022) that ended with one man being stabbed in a Vancouver gas station. (Screenshot from Reddit)

VIDEO: Man stabbed in back, neck with large blade in chaotic Vancouver gas station attack

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say

One man is in hospital and another arrested after a stabbing at a Vancouver gas station, with the disturbing events caught on video by a witness.

Vancouver police have confirmed to Black Press Media that the attack happened at an Esso Station near Hastings and Skeena streets just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday (June 1).

According to witnesses, the man hit a pedestrian with his vehicle. Video posted on online forum Reddit shows the suspect holding a large blade running through the gas station parking lot as onlookers yell for him to stay back.

The man can be heard saying “they are going to kill me anyway, I’m going down.”

It’s alleged the man went on to punch a passerby before stabbing the struck pedestrian in the neck and back.

In the video, the pedestrian can also be heard screaming in pain as the man attempts to steal a motorbike before he is stopped by police officers. He can be seen lying on the street with his hands out.

“We don’t know if there was a motive for this attack, and the fact that it appears random and unprovoked is extremely concerning,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“The victims and the suspect did not know each other, and did not appear to have any significant interactions before the attack.”

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The man who was punched was treated on scene.

A 61-year-old man was arrested at the crime scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, but Visintin said that at about 1:30 a.m. the same vehicle as the one the man was driving to the gas station was spotted driving erratically and fled from police in several Metro Vancouver cities.

“When the car was boxed in by police, the driver allegedly rammed into the police vehicle and fled again,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

