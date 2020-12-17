The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)

VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Henry has left one bubble for a much larger one.

Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, returned to the Pacific Wednesday after having spent the last six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea.

RELATED: Sidney octopus named after Dr. Bonnie Henry scheduled to swim away next week

RELATED:Sidney aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

The male cephalopod arrived in June to much fanfare. He left weighing 22 pounds, or 9.8 kilograms, having added 17 pounds or 7.7 kg since his arrival.

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea captured the release in a video posted on Facebook.

“(Bye) Henry, we’ll miss you.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 Williams Lake men fined for snowmobiling in mountain caribou-protected area
Next story
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Just Posted

The BCE kids in grade 3 and 4 delivered their food to the Bella Coola Community Support Society on Dec. 16 (Colleen O'Shea photo)
BCE grades three and four raise over $2000 for local Food Bank

The kids engaged in a letter writing campaign and collected donations

Theresa Schooner with her daughter Sharmayne and friend Cheyanne in front of the Elders Tree in the Co-op (Caitlin Thompson photo)
Spread some cheer at the Christmas Elders Tree

The tree is located at the Bella Coola Co-op

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Two Williams Lake men have been fined for snowmobiling in mountain-caribou protected area in the Cariboo in March 2019. (Black Press Media photo) Two Williams Lake men have been fined for snowmobiling in a mountain-caribou protected area in the Cariboo in March 2019. (Black Press Media photo)
2 Williams Lake men fined for snowmobiling in mountain caribou-protected area

Fines largest imposed in B.C. provincial court related to caribou closures

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Most Read