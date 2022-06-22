VIDEO: Explosions heard as fire rips through Penticton home

(Brennan Phillips- Western News)(Brennan Phillips- Western News)
A Wednesday afternoon fire breaks out on Penticton’s Conklin Avenue. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)A Wednesday afternoon fire breaks out on Penticton’s Conklin Avenue. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
(Brennan Phillips-Western News)(Brennan Phillips-Western News)

A fire ripped through a Penticton home on Wednesday afternoon.

Two explosions could be heard as 15 to 20 firefighters responded to the blaze on Conklin Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to the front area of the house.

“All residents of the home were accounted for,” said Rob Trousdell from the Penticton Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Trousdell added.

RCMP has closed off the road.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsfireNewsOkanaganPenticton

Previous story
UPDATE: Now extinguished, wildfire sparks near Merritt
Next story
Surrey man accused of forcing woman into ‘sexual activity’ with his dog

Just Posted

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
BREAKING: Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada. Black Press Media file photo
First forecast of hot weather sparks special weather statement for Cariboo, much of B.C.

Father’s Day, held each year on the third Sunday of June, is a time to recognize and honour fathers. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Lloyd Myers of Yunesit’in First Nation lost his baby Eileen Myers when she was 11 months old. She was one of 12 children who died in a hospital fire at Tl’etinqox First Nation on May 22, 1958. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tl’etinqox First Nation ceremony honours 1958 hospital fire victims