VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

A security camera in North Saanich appears to have captured the moment a tornado ripped through a residential neighbourhood.

Posted to the neighbour app Ring.com, the video shows trees blowing as the wind picks up before a twister appears in the distance, lifting a trampoline from a neighbour’s yard and dropping it a few doors down. The tornado then appears to dissipate. The video is time-stamped May 21 at 12:10 p.m.

On Twitter, Environment Canada said the footage appears to show a “weak, short-lived EF0 tornado.”

“The unsettled conditions under which this tornado and cells of heavy showers occurred will diminish late this afternoon,” the weather service wrote in the social media post.

READ ALSO: Saanich resident shocked when trespasser licks security camera, rummages through mail

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Environment Canada weatherTornadoVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Just Posted

COVID-19: Bella Coola enters ninth week of travel restrictions as checkpoint remains active

The checkpoint has now been active for 57 days

Celebrations continue for Tsilhqot’in Nation after court victory against Taskeo Mines Ltd.

Supreme Court of Canada upholds 2014 decision rejecting New Prosperity mine on May 14, 2020

UPDATE: body of missing man located

Jerret Snow was last seen May 19

Schools preparing for optional part-time classes for students

Parents will have the choice whether or not to return their children to class

Injured pelican found near death in B.C. heads to Williams Lake after rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

One positive test at Agassiz federal correction facility

Canadians’ frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic

A trio of petitions with more than 77,000 signatures are calling for full refunds to be implemented

Vernon turtle survives ‘cowardly attack’

Wildlife expert says painted turtle is lucky to be alive and will be transported to a sanctuary

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public

Most Read