Abbotsford singer, and University of the Fraser Valley student, Cambree Lovesy created a video containing a tribute song to frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Darren McDonald/UFV)

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

An Abbotsford singer’s tribute to frontline workers is gaining attention on social media.

Cambree Lovesy posted her song called ‘Frontline’ to her Facebook page on Saturday night, and the song has already collected close to 2,000 views.

Lovesy said she wrote the song on Friday night as a way to thank all the frontline workers that are keeping the world strong and together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 21-year-old, known for her skills in the country music scene, has performed all across North America and notably at the Grey Cup Parade, Rogers Arena and B.C. Place. Locally she has performed at the Abbotsford Agrifair and has also sung the national anthem for a Fraser Valley Bandits game.

RELATED: Abbotsford singer to perform at CN Grey Cup Parade

Lyrics:

Alarm goes off

She’s barely woken up

These extra hours are adding up

The world slows down

But he’s the one in this town

Who’s making up for all the time we’ve lost

I know it’s scary and they do too

Super man could take some notes from you

Thank you could never say it all

For late nights, advice, and heartbreaking calls

You are the reason that our world keeps spinning round

We are so lucky to have heroes in our towns

But we’ll never know what’s its like

Working on the frontline

But they do

Holding on

The day keeps dragging on

She thinks about her family way back home

He could leave

Run away and just be free

But he’s giving it his all no time to grieve

I can’t imagine how hard it’s been

To keep us calm while your heart break from within

Thank you could never say it all

For late nights, advice, and heartbreaking calls

You are the reason that our world keeps spinning round

We are so lucky to have heroes in our towns

But we’ll never know what’s its like

Working on the frontline

But they do

You put the world before yourself

Don’t have time for nothing else

Thank you could never say it all

For late nights, advice, and heartbreaking calls

You are the reason that our world keeps spinning round

We are so lucky to know heroes

Thank you could never say it all

For late nights, advice, and heartbreaking calls

You are the reason that our world keeps spinning round

We are so lucky to have heroes in our towns

But we’ll never know what’s its like

I can’t imagine what’s it’s like

We’ll never know what it’s like

Working on the frontline

Working on the frontline

But they do

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Abbotsford singer Cambree Lovesy created a video containing a tribute song to frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous story
Controls can keep Canadian COVID-19 deaths under 22,000, health agency says
Next story
B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

Just Posted

COVID19: 94th Williams Lake Stampede officially cancelled for 2020 due to pandemic

Stampede directors hope to host a community event in the fall if possible

‘It’s job No. 1 right now’: B.C.’s Harmac Pacific providing pulp for critical medical supplies

Bryan Reid Sr. of Williams Lake said they received a call of thanks from Canada’s Chrystia Freeland

All BC Parks closing in response to COVID-19

This temporary measure means people should not be going to provincial parks until further notice

Northern Sea Wolf service suspended for 2020; Nimpkish to serve route

The decision to suspend the route comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Physical distancing could continue for months

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

Program to provide primary health care through COVID-19 pandemic

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

Statistics Canada report looks at COVID-19’s impact on violence in the family

Police across Canada reported almost 100,000 cases of intimate partner violence in 2018

132,000 B.C. jobs lost just the start of COVID-19 impact, finance minister says

B.C.’s latest employment figures for March show 7.2% increase

B.C. asking companies to contribute through online COVID-19 supply hub

New platform to co-ordinate, source, expedite supplies and equipment to support front-line workers

Controls can keep Canadian COVID-19 deaths under 22,000, health agency says

With poor containment measures, the death toll could be much, much higher, the agency says

Most Read