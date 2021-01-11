This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)

VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.”

The Republican said in a video he released on social media on Sunday that “Wednesday was the Night of Broken Glass right here in the United States.” In 1938, Nazis in Germany and Austria vandalized Jewish homes, schools and businesses during an attack that became known as Kristallnacht or “the Night of Broken Glass.”

“The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted,” he said. “They trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.”

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right American extremist group — to the Nazis. Some Proud Boys leaders were arrested in the nation’s capital, before and after Wednesday’s riots.

“President Trump sought to overturn the results of the election — and of a fair election,” Schwarzenegger said in the video. “He sought a coup by misleading people with lies.”

READ MORE: Canada weighs listing Proud Boys as terror group after U.S. Capitol riot

Schwarzenegger called Trump a failed leader and said he took solace that Trump’s presidency was coming to an end and “would soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet.”

He called for national unity and vowed his support for President-elect Joe Biden after mobs loyal to Trump broke into the U.S. Capitol, causing a temporary suspension of the electoral count. Members of Congress later returned and certified the results.

Five people died, including a Capitol police officer. Scores of rioters have been arrested and many more are being sought after the brazen attack.

“And to those who think they can overturn the United States Constitution, know this: You will never win,” Schwarzenegger said.

During the video, which runs for more than seven and a half minutes, Schwarzenegger likened American democracy to the sword he brandished in his early role as “Conan the Barbarian,” which he said only grows stronger when it is tempered.

Schwarzenegger, best known for his movie role as the Terminator, was elected as California’s governor in 2003 during a special recall election. He was later elected to a full term.

“I believe, as shaken as we are about the events of recent days, we will come out stronger because we now understand what can be lost,” he said, adding that those behind Wednesday’s riots — and those that fomented them — will be held accountable.

READ MORE: U.S. Capitol police were overrun, ‘left naked’ against rioters

Bobby Caina Calvan, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Donald TrumpNaziUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds change sick-leave benefit, applicants required to say if they travelled
Next story
Records show fervent Trump fans fuelled U.S. Capitol takeover

Just Posted

$23,500 has been donated to local non-profit organizations so far (file photo)
Bella Coola Community Forest donates to local non-profits suffering from COVID-19 losses

$23,500 has been donated to local non-profit organizations so far

Downed wires caused a power outage in the Bella Coola area Monday, Jan. 11. (BC Hydro image)
Update: Power restored for Bella Coola customers

More than 1,200 customers were without power Monday due to downed trees

This is the third incident of COVID in Bella Coola since the start of the pandemic (file photo)
COVID cases rising in Bella Coola

There are now 11 confirmed cases in Bella Coola

The Connected Coast project will construct and operate a subsea fibre-optic network that will run from north of Prince Rupert, to Haida Gwaii, south along coastal BC to Vancouver, then around Vancouver Island. The cable will provide 154 landings at rural and remote coastal communities, including 13 Regional Districts and 56 Indigenous communities representing 44 First Nations with the opportunity to connect to high-speed internet (file photo)
Baylink Networks awarded construction contract for Connected Coast

It is anticipated that the project will be completed at the end of 2023

This is the third incident of COVID in Bella Coola since the start of the pandemic (file photo)
Three COVID cases confirmed in Bella Coola

This is the third incident of COVID in Bella Coola since the start of the pandemic

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. housing starts were up 16 per cent in 2019, with lack of supply identified as a key element of B.C. urban home prices and rents that are among the highest in Canada. (Vernon Morning Star)
Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

$88 million raised mostly from foreign owners in 2019

Dwayne Buckle finished his 1,400 km “Hike for the Cure” on Sunday (Jan. 10) by walking down Highway 19 all the way to Carrot Park, and then jumping into the freezing cold Tsulquate ocean. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer

Dwayne Buckle completes 12-week march from Red Deer to Port Hardy

Children make their way up a closed Whistler Mountain to toboggan in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. The Whistler Blackcomb resort which is owned by Vail Resorts shut down operations Saturday due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis taking place worldwide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler snowboarder remembered as ‘stand-up guy’

On Monday, fundraiser supporting Jesse Van Roon’s family reached nearly eight times its $3,000 goal

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. In a bid to control COVID-19, the federal government plans to make free vaccines available to everyone who lives in Canada over the course of 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Number of Canadian who want COVID vaccine inches country towards herd immunity: poll

Poll shows growing acceptance of COVID vaccine since July

Most Read