A dead whale floats on the shore near Puerto Madryn, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Argentine scientists are determining the reason for at least 13 whales dying in the area in the past few days. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas)

VIDEO: 13 whales found dead in Argentina cause for concern, say scientists

Scientists waiting for autopsies to determine cause of death

The bodies of 13 Southern right whales have been found in Golfo Nuevo, in the waters off Argentina’s southern Atlantic coast. Scientists are waiting for the results of autopsies to determine what caused the deaths, but say regardless they are cause for concern.

(AP Video/Maxi Jonas, Production: Leo La Valle)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ocean ProtectionWhales

Previous story
Planned condo development on Juno Beach site cancelled after government deal
Next story
B.C. to get 1.7 million doses of new Pfizer bivalent vaccine from next week

Just Posted

RCMP warn the public not to fall for scams. (Black Press Media files)
Scammer in Williams Lake claims to be RCMP, seeking gift cards on social media

Police await a tow truck following a crash near the intersection of Highway 97 and Carson Avenue near the Quesnel RCMP Detachment Friday afternoon Oct. 7. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)
Truck ends up on hood of minivan in downtown Quesnel intersection collision

Local elections are still visible around town as voting days begin, but less than might be expected due to a number going missing. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Rash of election signs disappearing in Williams Lake as voting days begin

Central Coast Regional District. (Photo submitted)
CCRD requests provincial support for more inclusive regional district table with First Nations partners