The Victoria Police Department announced that there will be controlled intersections in James Bay, near the B.C. Legislature, in light of upcoming rallies. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Police Department announced that there will be controlled intersections in James Bay, near the B.C. Legislature, in light of upcoming rallies. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police announce controlled access near B.C. Legislature in preparation for convoy

Controlled access points will remain in effect as long as required, police say

The Victoria Police Department announced the implementation of controlled access points in the James Bay area Saturday (March 19) in light of rallies set to occupy the B.C. Capital.

Vehicle access will be limited to local vehicles only in the area and B.C. Transit operations will continue as usual.

The controlled access points will remain in effect as long as required to ensure public safety and to facilitate an environment for safe, peaceful and lawful protest, a release from VicPD said.

ALSO READ: Downtown Victoria residents want action to prevent ‘occupation’ of B.C. capital

“Eight weeks of continuous disruptions involving vehicles, “slow-roll” blockades and the use of horns, including modified air train and ship horns, has had a significant and unlawful impact on residents and businesses in James Bay and the B.C. Legislature area.”

Occupation is not protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the release added.

Temporary CCTV cameras have been installed at the B.C. Legislature and will be taken down once the protest events have concluded.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Previous story
CEO under fire for telling women at B.C. conference to ‘clean some rooms and do some dishes’
Next story
Tam expects ‘spring blip’ in COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

The SAMS junior girls basketball team had a great season. Here Glory Gordon, front row left, Ayanna Parr, Kashlyn Mack, Jordan McKinnon,Mariah Hall, Morgan Boileau, Aaliyah Andy and assistant coach Sony Legault, back row from left, Annika Parr, Sky Squinas, Nevaeh Squinas and Coach Ryan Parr pose for a team photo the provincials in Langley, held March 2-5, 2022. (Photo submitted)
SAMS junior girls basketball team wins 12th at provs, puts Bella Coola on the map

Travellers pushing luggage on carts walk through Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
It’s official: Vaccinated travellers won’t need COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1

Bella Coola RCMP detachment. (Angie Mindus photo - Black Press Media)
Human remains found in Bella Coola estuary connected to 2021 fatal guided fishing boat incident

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8