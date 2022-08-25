Victoria nurse who fled after assaulting seniors faces sanctions from professional college

James Christie fled the country while on bail pending an appeal of criminal charges

James Christie was hired Nov. 22, 2013, as a licensed practical nurse in a complex care unit at Selkirk Place. He was convicted of assault in 2016 and faces sanctions by the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives. (Google Maps)

A former Victoria nurse convicted of assaulting three seniors faces fines and other disciplinary measures by the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM).

James Christie committed professional misconduct and is subject to penalties after a March 8 hearing by the college, according to a committee report dated Aug. 11.

Christie was hired on Nov. 22, 2013, as a licensed practical nurse in a complex care unit at Selkirk Place Long Term Care Facility in Victoria.

In June 2015, the college received a written complaint that Christie had assaulted several residents. At that time, BCCNM held off on its own investigation after being notified by the Victoria Police Department that there were impending charges.

On June 5, 2015, Christie was charged with assaulting four Selkirk residents and was found guilty of three counts of assault on Nov. 9, 2016, before being sentenced to six months in jail.

A court decision referenced in the committee report found, over the course of changing their briefs, Christie struck a patient with advanced dementia in the groin causing them to buckle and scream in pain, he placed a blanket over the face of another patient with advanced dementia and pressed down on their upper body causing them to groan, and flicked another patient’s genitals multiple times causing them to scream.

The college called his assaults of the Selkirk residents antithetical to his duty as a nurse and especially egregious due to his position of trust and power over vulnerable elderly dementia residents.

Christie appealed the conviction and the sentence and on Nov. 16, 2016, was let out on bail pending an appeal.

In a March 2020 update on the criminal proceedings, VicPD alerted the college that Christie had fled the country while on bail and had not returned.

He remains wanted.

His registration with the then College Of Licensed Practical Nurses Of British Columbia, now part of BCCNM, lapsed on Jan. 1, 2018.

The college resumed its investigation, with a letter setting out the allegations and requieting a response to the allegations with an Aug. 3 deadline. The letter was signed for as received on July 20 but a response was not provided.

Christie did not attend the hearing and has not participated in the process for several years. Failing to respond or participate in the investigation of allegations also constitutes unprofessional conduct.

The disciplinary panel has yet to determine the penalty and costs Christie will face. According to the committee report, Christie has 30 days from the Aug. 11 delivery date to appeal to the Supreme Court.

