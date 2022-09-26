If you have any information about this robbery, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211. (File image)

Victim receives substantial injuries during violent robbery in Williams Lake

Police report the crime occurred Saturday morning

Police say a victim received substantial injuries during a robbery in Williams Lake Saturday morning (Sept. 24).

Williams Lake RCMP were notified that the robbery had occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. near Western Avenue and Pigeon Avenue.

RCMP Operations NCO Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed the robbery is alleged to have occurred outside and that the victim did not know their attacker.

“The investigation continues and we are asking anyone with information to call police,” said Bryon.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

