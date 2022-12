Highway 97 is closed Monday afternoon, Dec. 5 due to a fire vehicle at Davis Lake Road. (DriveBC map)

UPDATE: Highway 97 is now open to alternating traffic.

A vehicle fire south of 100 Mile House closed Highway 97 Monday afternoon (Dec. 5) in both directions.

DriveBC is reporting the incident is at Davis Lake Road, 14 kms south of 100 Mile House.

Watch for crews and expect delays.

More to come.

