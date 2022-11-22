The Grand Union Hotel SRO at the corner of Abbott and West Hastings streets in Vancouver. Police say they found a teen there Nov. 19 unlawfully entering a room, holding a loaded gun. (Google Streetview)

The Grand Union Hotel SRO at the corner of Abbott and West Hastings streets in Vancouver. Police say they found a teen there Nov. 19 unlawfully entering a room, holding a loaded gun. (Google Streetview)

17-year-old charged, cache of loaded guns and dangerous weapons seized in Vancouver

Police further discovered stash of loaded guns, machetes, body armour

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after Vancouver police say they discovered him breaking into a rooming house unit while holding a loaded gun on Saturday (Nov. 19).

The Vancouver Police Department says its officers were called to the Grand Union Hotel SRO at the corner of Abbott and West Hastings streets for a report that someone was unlawfully entering a room. When officers arrived, they found a teen boy holding a loaded gun, VPD says.

After arresting him, officers proceeded into the room and discovered loaded guns, body armour, machetes, ammunition, fake guns and drugs.

The teen has since been charged with possession of a firearm. VPD says their investigation is ongoing.

READ ALSO: North Vancouver pizza cook attacked with tire iron at gun point

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimegunsVancouver police

Previous story
Online Streaming Act won’t police user-generated content: heritage minister

Just Posted

Central Coast Regional District. (Photo submitted)
Jayme Kennedy, returns as Central Coast Regional District chair, Travis Hall vice-chair

Wolfe Road was blocked off Dec. 19, 2018 while RCMP investigated suspicious murder. (100 MIle House Free Press file photo)
Jury selection underway in Williams Lake for second degree murder trial of Lone Butte man

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several regions in B.C. (file photo)
Snowfall warning in effect for Cariboo, North Thompson regions

B.C. Premier David Eby is wrapped in a ceremonial blanket by First Nations people during a swearing in ceremony where he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
New B.C. Premier David Eby sworn in, announces $100 electricity credit