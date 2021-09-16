The Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., late Saturday July 13, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say fatal daylight shooting in downtown hotel parkade was targeted

Police statement does not say if the city’s 13th homicide of the year is linked to gangs

A man has been shot and killed in what Vancouver police say was a targeted attack.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parkade of the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel on Vancouver’s inner harbour.

A witness found the man unresponsive in the parkade and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Const. Tania Visintin calls the daylight shooting “brazen,” but a police statement does not say if the city’s thirteenth homicide of the year is linked to gangs, or if the public remains at risk.

Visintin says people should be “vigilant” while officers search for the person responsible.

She says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
Okanagan offender Curtis Sagmoen allegedly terminated from LNG site in Kitimat
Next story
Climate change cited as reason to deny injunction extension over logging in B.C.

Just Posted

Liberal candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Lakhvinder Jhaj, on a visit to the riding form Sept. 14-16 (Black Press file photo)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley’s Liberal candidate pops up in the riding 5 days before polling

Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates at the R.E.M. Lee Theatre on Sept.7, 2021 for the all candidates debate. From left to right: Adeana Young (Green Party, on screen), Jody Craven (PPC), Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Rod Taylor (CHP) and Claire Rattée (CPC). (Thom Barker/Smithers Interior News)
VIDEO: Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates spar over northwest issues during debate

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces new COVID-19 measures for Alberta in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta introduces new rules, passport as COVID puts health system days from collapse

A Kamloops mother said her son was taunted, punched and kicked, made to walk like a dog and, most seriously, forced to cut his own arm with a knife he carries. She said the attack occurred this past Saturday at Overlander Beach. The Kamloops RCMP confirmed three youths were arrested and that the investigation is proceeding. Photograph By KTW
Kamloops mother issues warning after attack on transgender teen